Promoter offering multimillion-dollar VIP package for Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson will make his highly anticipated return to the ring later this year.

Fans who want to watch the July 20 bout against YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul from inside AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas will likely have to pay a hefty price for tickets. As the fight draws closer, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is offering premium ticket packages for fans who want to take their experience to the next level.

The VIP packages will start at around $2 million, but they promise to offer buyers unprecedented access to the bout and the events leading up to the highly anticipated event.

The VIPs will have a pair of ringside apron seats, the promotion said. MVP says no other ticket package for a boxing event has previously offered this opportunity.

MVP added that more than 100,000 people have signed up for access to presale tickets for the bout. Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP, said an estimated 10,000 people have expressed interest in the VIP offering.

The VIP package also includes four first-row floor seats for the event and four second-row floor seats. Ticketholders can also head to the locker room for a pre-fight photo with Paul and Tyson. But the VIP experience doesn't stop there. The package includes gloves signed by both fighters and a two-night stay in a hotel penthouse.

The seven-figure price covers all food and beverages at the event. It also comes with a spot on stage for the weigh-in and more.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that literally touches six generations," Bidarian said.

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, seats 80,000 for NFL games, but can expand to accommodate up to 100,000 for other events.

Tyson, once known as "the baddest man on the planet," turns 58 a few weeks before the fight. Paul turned 27 earlier this year and has a 9-1 record.

Tyson has not fought competitively since his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He did compete in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

Tyson, the youngest boxer in history to win a heavyweight title, released a statement in March saying he was excited about "stepping into the ring" to face Paul.

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas," Tyson said. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

"It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him."

Netflix will stream the fight on July 20 and offer the event to all subscribers at no additional cost.



