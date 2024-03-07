Jake Paul, Mike Tyson to fight in live Netflix event at AT&T Stadium this summer

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will meet in the ring this summer in Arlington.

Netflix announced the live boxing event will be at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 20.

The match will be live-streamed on Netflix.

"It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard," Paul said in a Netflix press release about the bout. "Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons."

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years," Tyson said of Paul, "so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

It will be the first fight for Tyson since 2020, when he fought former boxing champ Roy Jones Jr.

The match ended in a draw.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Mike Tyson attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The former heavyweight champ has not had a pro fight since 2005.

Tyson will be 58 years old on the day of the fight. His opponent, Jake Paul, 27, is 30 years younger than Tyson.

The social media star started hosting boxing events in 2018, and has posted a 9-1 record.

He hosted a fight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas against former UFC star Nate Diaz in August 2023.

Paul won in a unanimous decision.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

This weekend, Paul fought 35-year-old Ryan Bourland in a controversial match that was stopped in the first round.

The undercard for the fight will be released at a later date.

The match is being produced in a partnership between Netflix and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

The event will be available to all Netflix subscribers.