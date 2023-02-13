Project Unity: Community discussion on policing to be held in Dallas

Law enforcement and community leaders will meet in Dallas Monday night to discuss policing in North Texas.

It comes in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said we just can’t ignore what happened to Nichols last month.

Five now former Memphis police officers have been charged with his death.

Body camera video shows him being beaten by those officers during a traffic stop.

The 29-year-old died three days later.

Several other first responders have been suspended or fired for not providing some sort of aid after the brutal incident.

And as the investigation continues, new documents reveal that the officers involved have a history of misconduct.

Project Unity is a partnership with the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and a community police oversight committee.

During Monday night’s meeting, there will be a discussion about the measures Dallas police are taking to prevent incidents like what happened in Memphis from happening again.

The goal is to bridge the divide through understanding and accountability and address unconscious bias.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, which is off Interstate 30 near Dolphin Road in Old East Dallas.

For more information, visit slcumc.org.