Project Safe Neighborhood launching in Northwest Dallas to address violent crime

The Brief Federal authorities and Dallas police announced the launch of Project Safe Neighborhood in Northwest Dallas on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came during a press conference regarding violent crime law enforcement efforts in North Texas. Officials said Homeland Security would be involved, but the operation would differ from the ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota.



Dallas will see a new initiative to combat violent crime located in the northwest part of the city, North Texas safety leaders announced Tuesday.

New safety initiative in Dallas

What we know:

Project Safe Neighborhood, a joint initiative using local, state and federal resources, will launch in Northwest Dallas to combat an increase in organized crime.

The section of Dallas the initiative is focused on goes from Forest Lane south to Loop 12, and North Walton Waker Boulevard east to Webb Chapel Road. See the map shown at the press conference below.

The announcement came Tuesday during a press conference held by Dallas police and federal authorities on efforts to fight organized crime. A Project Safe Neighborhood already exists in Dallas, located in the northeast part of the city.

Those involved at the conference included:

Ryan Raybould, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas

Brian Garner, Special Agent in Charge of ATF Dallas

Joseph Tucker, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas

Jeremy Wright, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI Dallas

Travis Pickard, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Dallas

Daniel Comeaux, Chief of Police, Dallas Police Department

Christopher Altemus, Special Agent in Charge of IRS-CI Dallas

Major Eric Wilson, Texas DPS North Texas CID

Lack of specifics

What we don't know:

Officials did not go into specifics on when the initiative would launch, nor who or where specifically the law enforcement agencies would be targeting.

Human trafficking and illegal firearms were mentioned during the press conference.

"There's definitely groups we're looking at. But that's something that we won't share because, like I've been saying since I've got here, if you're committing crimes and you're doing criminal activity in Dallas, we're going to come after you," Dallas police chief Comeaux said. "We're going to get you. We're gonna put you in jail. And this is just a collaboration and the partnership that we have to make that happen."

Previous FOX 4 reporting suggests that Harry Hines Boulevard, with a history of prostitution and drug deals, could be one of their targeted areas.

Not an immigration crackdown

Dig deeper:

Homeland Security is involved in the operation, but speakers tried to distinguish this as tactical enforcement, different from ICE operations in Minnesota.

"We're going to reduce violent crime. We're going to go after human trafficking. We're going to go after firearms trafficking. And we're going after narcotics distribution," Jeremy Wright, the assistant special agent in charge of FBI Dallas, said. "But if someone is an illegal alien, they're committing a crime. They will be arrested and prosecuted," Wright continued.

What they're saying:

"Our goals for NW Dallas are direct and measurable," said Ryan Raybould, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. "Disrupt and reduce violent crime linked to narcotics, firearms and human trafficking. Increase early victim identification.

"I've heard it. I've been to many meetings where it's been discussed," Dallas police chief Daniel Comeaux said on stopping violent crime. "It's been discussed to me while I'm at church. It's my job to crush it. It's going to get crushed."

What's next:

Project Safe Neighborhood organizers plan to hold a community event in the future for residents and business owners to address concerns. No date for the event has been announced.