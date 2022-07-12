Program helps low-income Texans pay their utility bills

article

A new program can help low-income families in Texas pay their soaring utility bills.

The state rolled out Texas Utility Help. Those who qualify can get help with past due electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills.

The program is using $50 million in federal pandemic relief funds to help families.

"If you're at 150% of the federal poverty level or below you can qualify for some energy assistance. For a family of two, that would be about $27,000 a year. For a family of four about $41,000. Just go to TexasUtilityHelp.com to apply. There will be all your past due electric or propane or gas and past due water. And going forward with electric energy, $2,400 with respective payments and $600 in respective payments for water," said Bobby Wilkinson with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The state agency encourages people to apply as soon as possible, while funding is still available.