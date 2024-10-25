Princeton police look to identify body found on construction site

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rendering of victim (Courtesy: Princeton Police)

Princeton police have released a rendering of a body found at a construction site last month.

On Sept. 5, construction crews found the body while preparing a site south of CR398 between CR394 and S Beauchamp Boulevard.

Investigators do not believe the victim died at the location of the discovery.

Princeton police released a rendering of the victim on Thursday.

Police say the man was likely between 15 and 25 years old and believe he was Asian, including Amerindian and Hispanic descent.

The Center for Human Identification, Forensic Anthropology Unit out of Fort Worth created the rendering.

Anyone who believes they recognize the person is asked to call the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901 or you can test PPDTIP to 847411.

Princeton police, the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers have been involved in the investigation.