Prime rib with truffle merlot demiglaze recipe from Perry's Steakhouse

Truffle Merlot Sauce

Ingredients:

3 cups red wine

1/4 each chopped onion

1/2 each chopped shallots

3/4 each chopped garlic

1/4 each fresh rosemary sprig

3/4 oz. olive oil

3/4 cup balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup honey

1/4 cup demi-glace powder mix

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 tablespoon truffle oil (or to taste)

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, sweat onions, shallots, and garlic in olive oil until translucent.

2. Add balsamic vinegar and honey. Reduce to 1/3 of the volume.

3. Add red wine and rosemary. Reduce again to 1/3.

4. Separately, combine demi-glace powder with water and bring to a boil, stirring until fully dissolved.

5. Add prepared demi-glace to the sauce. Reduce by half or until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon.

6. Turn off the heat, strain the sauce, and transfer to a container. Stir in truffle oil.

7. Cool in the refrigerator. Reheat gently in a saucepan as needed.

Horseradish Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

1/3 cup horseradish (fresh or prepared)

1 lemon, juiced

1 cup sour cream

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt, as needed

Black pepper, as needed

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix together until well combined. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature alongside your favorite cut of beef.