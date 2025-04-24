Prime rib with truffle merlot demiglaze recipe from Perry's Steakhouse
Truffle Merlot Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 cups red wine
- 1/4 each chopped onion
- 1/2 each chopped shallots
- 3/4 each chopped garlic
- 1/4 each fresh rosemary sprig
- 3/4 oz. olive oil
- 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup demi-glace powder mix
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 tablespoon truffle oil (or to taste)
Directions:
1. In a saucepan, sweat onions, shallots, and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
2. Add balsamic vinegar and honey. Reduce to 1/3 of the volume.
3. Add red wine and rosemary. Reduce again to 1/3.
4. Separately, combine demi-glace powder with water and bring to a boil, stirring until fully dissolved.
5. Add prepared demi-glace to the sauce. Reduce by half or until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon.
6. Turn off the heat, strain the sauce, and transfer to a container. Stir in truffle oil.
7. Cool in the refrigerator. Reheat gently in a saucepan as needed.
Horseradish Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup horseradish (fresh or prepared)
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt, as needed
- Black pepper, as needed
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix together until well combined. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature alongside your favorite cut of beef.