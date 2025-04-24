Expand / Collapse search

Prime rib with truffle merlot demiglaze recipe from Perry's Steakhouse

By
Published  April 24, 2025 11:02am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Prime rib with truffle merlot demiglaze recipe

Chef Grant Hunter from Perry's Steakhouse joins Good Day to show viewers how to make prime rib with truffle merlot sauce and homemade horseradish cream.

Truffle Merlot Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups red wine
  • 1/4 each chopped onion
  • 1/2 each chopped shallots
  • 3/4 each chopped garlic
  • 1/4 each fresh rosemary sprig
  • 3/4 oz. olive oil
  • 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup demi-glace powder mix
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 tablespoon truffle oil (or to taste)

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, sweat onions, shallots, and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
2. Add balsamic vinegar and honey. Reduce to 1/3 of the volume.
3. Add red wine and rosemary. Reduce again to 1/3.
4. Separately, combine demi-glace powder with water and bring to a boil, stirring until fully dissolved.
5. Add prepared demi-glace to the sauce. Reduce by half or until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon.
6. Turn off the heat, strain the sauce, and transfer to a container. Stir in truffle oil.
7. Cool in the refrigerator. Reheat gently in a saucepan as needed.

Horseradish Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup horseradish (fresh or prepared)
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt, as needed
  • Black pepper, as needed

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix together until well combined. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Serve chilled or at room temperature alongside your favorite cut of beef.

