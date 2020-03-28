President Trump says quarantine of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut "will not be necessary"

article

President Donald Trump, despite warnings of a possible quarantine, has decided not to issue a quarantine for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

He has asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory in lieu of a quarantine, which he says "will not be necessary".

MORE: Follow the latest world headlines at CoronavirusNOW.com

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a Saturday afternoon news conference that there are 52,318 total coronavirus cases in New York, 7,328 people have been hospitalized, 1,755 are ICU patients and 2,726 have been discharged. The death toll has risen to 728.