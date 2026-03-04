Dallas weather: Severe storms bring damaging winds, possible large hail and tornado risk

article

The Brief North Texas is bracing for multiple rounds of severe weather starting Wednesday afternoon, with threats including damaging winds, large hail and a low tornado risk. A stalled front will keep storm chances high through the weekend, eventually transitioning into a significant flood concern as heavy rain persists. Residents should stay weather-aware as temperatures dip into the 50s and 60s following Saturday's cold front.



Get ready, North Texas! After a dry February, severe storms are expected to move into the region beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through the weekend. The primary threats include damaging hail, high winds, and the potential for tornadoes.

Wednesday Forecast: Storms Arrive

Wednesday morning will remain mostly quiet with a 20% chance of light rain. But, a stalled front over North Texas is expected to spark strong to severe storms tonight. The primary window for activity is between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The main concerns for Wednesday are wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph and hail roughly the size of quarters. While the tornado potential remains low, it cannot be ruled out. Some isolated gusts could reach up to 65 mph.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Thursday & Friday Forecast: Severe Threats Continue

Expect a lull in activity for much of Thursday and Friday, with only scattered showers in the forecast. Storm coverage and intensity will increase significantly Friday night as a stronger cold front moves into the region, bringing another round of severe weather.

A few storms remain possible Thursday, mainly west of the I-35 corridor, with the potential for small hail and gusty winds.

Weekend Forecast: Flooding and Severe Threats

Thunderstorm activity will intensify Friday, with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible across North Texas.

By Saturday, the focus shifts to a rising flood threat. Heavy rain will fall on already saturated soil, increasing the risk of flash flooding. While rain chances remain in the forecast, the exact impact of next week’s precipitation is still being monitored.

Temperatures will stay warm through the end of the week, with mornings in the 60s and afternoon highs reaching the 70s and 80s. Saturday's cold front will eventually drop temperatures into the 50s at night, with afternoon highs in the 60s and low 70s through Sunday.

7-Day Forecast

The National Weather Service notes that flooding potential will likely increase over the weekend due to multiple rounds of heavy rain. Total rainfall amounts are expected to average between 1 and 3 inches from Friday through Monday, though some areas could see higher totals.

There is a secondary potential for severe weather on Tuesday, but confidence in that system remains low at this time.