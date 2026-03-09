'Sheriff' the basset hound shot 3 times in fenced North Texas yard; family pleads for answers

article

Police and a local family are seeking information after a 4-year-old basset hound was shot and killed in his fenced backyard on Feb. 25.

What we know:

The Alvarado Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred in the Stonegate Manor neighborhood between 11 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. The dog, named Sheriff, was shot three times while in his yard in broad daylight.

Sheriff’s owners said the dog was already dead by the time they reached a nearby animal hospital. According to the family, the dog suffered gunshot wounds near his rib cage and spine. Another dog present in the yard at the time was not physically injured but remains traumatized by the incident, the family said.

What you can do:

Investigators are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect. The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Alvarado police or reach out to Dalton Samek at 972-757-0054.