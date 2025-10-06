Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant woman stabbed in Dallas, unborn fetus dies

By
Published  October 6, 2025 3:24pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Myrtle Springs Avenue in Dallas.
    • The woman was hospitalized; the unborn fetus did not survive the attack.
    • The suspect is currently unknown, and Dallas Police are actively investigating the case.

What we know:

DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2600 block of Myrtle Springs Avenue on Sunday morning at approximately 6:35 A.M.

The preliminary investigation determined a pregnant woman had been stabbed by an unknown suspect at the location.  The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.  

The unborn fetus died. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Romero at 214-671-4226 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

DallasCrime and Public SafetyNorthwest Dallas