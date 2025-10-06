Pregnant woman stabbed in Dallas, unborn fetus dies
What we know:
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2600 block of Myrtle Springs Avenue on Sunday morning at approximately 6:35 A.M.
The preliminary investigation determined a pregnant woman had been stabbed by an unknown suspect at the location. The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The unborn fetus died.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Romero at 214-671-4226 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.