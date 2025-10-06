Pregnant woman stabbed in Dallas, unborn fetus dies

article

The Brief A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Myrtle Springs Avenue in Dallas. The woman was hospitalized; the unborn fetus did not survive the attack. The suspect is currently unknown, and Dallas Police are actively investigating the case.



What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2600 block of Myrtle Springs Avenue on Sunday morning at approximately 6:35 A.M.

The preliminary investigation determined a pregnant woman had been stabbed by an unknown suspect at the location. The woman was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The unborn fetus died.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Romero at 214-671-4226 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.