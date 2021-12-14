Prayer vigil held for missing Texas State student following 2020 disappearance

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered outside Missouri City’s Southminster Presbyterian Church to remember 21-year-old Jason Landry.

The Texas State University student was last seen leaving campus on December 13, 2020. He had been driving home for Christmas break. That night, a volunteer firefighter in Luling found Jason’s wrecked car along a dirt road.

BACKGROUND: Search intensifies for college student from Missouri City who went missing

For the last year, family, friends, volunteers, and authorities searched for Jason and have been trying to figure out what happened.

"Jason passed away and is heaven, but we’ll see each other in heaven," said Kent Landry, Jason’s father. "If we didn’t know that, I don’t know how we’d get out of bed."

Jason left San Marcos for Missouri City around 11 p.m. on December 13, 2020.

His phone pinged several times along Highway 80. Then, around 11:25 p.m.

Jason stopped using the navigation app Waze and switched to Snapchat.

His digital footprint goes dark around 11:30 p.m.

However, roughly 67 minutes later, a volunteer firefighter found Jason’s wrecked vehicle in Luling.

"After thinking about it an entire year, all of the theories and all of that, I think we have more questions and less answers," said Landry.

MORE: Search continues in Caldwell County for missing Texas State student

A lot of mystery surrounds Jason’s disappearance. While his phone was discovered inside the vehicle, Jason’s backpack and clothes were found scattered along the dirt road.

"The clothes were found in a manner of if you were walking and taking your clothes off," said Caldwell County Sheriff Captain Jeff Ferry. "That’s the last time there’s any known location of Jason."

Hundreds of people have spent the last year looking for Jason and for clues. According to Landry, new investigators could soon join the search effort.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Jason.

"I pray there wasn’t someone else involved," said Landry. "I can’t imagine staying quiet for an entire year. It’s still so weird to think, here we are in the middle of Texas, someone could just disappear, and we couldn’t find them a year later."

