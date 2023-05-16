Prayer service planned for sisters killed in Allen mall shooting

A community prayer service is planned Tuesday night for the two young sisters killed in the mass shooting in Allen.

11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and her 8-year-old sister, Sofia, will be remembered at 6:30 p.m. at The Cross Church near downtown Wylie.

Daniela Mendoza and Sofia Mendoza (Family Photo)

The girls were among the eight people killed in the May 6 mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets.

Their mother was also critically injured but survived.

It’s not clear if she will be able to attend the vigil. As of last week, she was still in the hospital.