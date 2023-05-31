An Arlington resident is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket worth an estimated $7.5 million.

The person, who chose to remain anonymous, self-picked all six of the numbers from the May 17 Lotto Texas drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the One World Grocery in Mansfield.

"I called my best friend, cried and wished my late wife was here to be a part of this," the winner said.

They said they had won small prizes a few times in the past, but when they realized that they hit the jackpot, they were "overwhelmed with disbelief" and "nervous, but excited."

The lucky winner chose to receive 30 annual payments of $250,000 before taxes.

They say with the winnings they plan to retire and travel, after paying off debt.