Powerball drawing: No big winner Wednesday night, jackpot climbs to $875 million

There was no big winner in Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot.

The numbers in the estimated $750 million jackpot drawing were 23, 35, 45, 66 and 67 with a Powerball of 20.

Don't throw that ticket out just yet.

There were two $1 million winners in Florida and Indiana.

152,465 people in Texas won some money in Wednesday's drawing.

The biggest two winners in Texas will take home $150,000 before taxes.

Now Saturday's drawing sits at an estimated $875 million. That is the third-largest jackpot of all time.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 35 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also growing quickly.

Friday's drawing is worth an estimated $560 million dollars.