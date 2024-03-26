Powerball drawing: 113,222 Texans won a prize in Monday night drawing

No one took home the $800 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 19, 53 and 68 with a Powerball of 23.

No one matched all 6 numbers, but two winners in Florida and New York matched the 5 white balls, to win a $1 million prize.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, March 27.

The estimated jackpot is $865 million.

Texas Powerball Winners 3/25/2024

Just because you aren't a millionaire doesn't mean you didn't win something.

The Texas Lottery says 113,222 people in the Lone Star State won $4 or more in Monday night's drawing.

One lucky Texan won $100,000 and two others won $50,000.

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion.

The next drawing is Tuesday night.