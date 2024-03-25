Powerball numbers: Winning numbers drawn in $800M jackpot

Check your tickets, the winning lottery numbers have been drawn for the $800 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers are 7, 11, 19, 53 and 68 with a Powerball of 23.

The cash value for a single ticket who picked the lump sum is worth $384.8 million before taxes.

A $1 million ticket was sold in Austin for Saturday night's drawing.

That jackpot has grown since it was last won on Jan. 1, 2024 in Michigan for more than $840 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot won to date was for $2.04 billion in 2022.

If you don't win the Powerball, you can also dip into the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night. That jackpot is at an estimated $1.1 billion.