Power lines ruled out as cause of Grand Prairie industrial facility fire

The investigation into an industrial fire in Grand Prairie has ruled out power lines as the cause of the fire.

Officials initially believed sparks from a power line ignited raw materials stored on the ground at the Marshall Drive facility a week ago.

Investigators later determined that while the power lines did fail, it wasn’t until the fire grew out of control.

Environmental cleanup, including air and water monitoring, is ongoing.

The investigation into the cause is also ongoing.

