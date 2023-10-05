Potential impact of 'school choice' remains drawback for passing voucher program

As lawmakers get ready to return to Austin for a special session focusing on school choice legislation, some expect the standoff in the Republican Party to continue.

It may not be the potential impact of school choice, education savings accounts and voucher programs on urban areas that determine whether the proposal passes in this special session but rather what the impact could be on rural communities.

State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) says in rural regions the public school district can be the lifeblood of a community.

"Take Friday nights. What happens on Friday nights? The whole town is at the football game, the basketball game, the cheerleading competition, band competition. And I don't see that changing any time soon," he said.

Joshua Cowen, Professor of Education Policy at Michigan State University, is considered one of the top voices on education policy.

"Often, the district is by far the largest employer in the town or in the county. So when you're talking about funding for those districts, it’s not just about the kids who are there," he said. "It’s about the entire community base that we have to worry about."

Cowen points to research showing student populations at private schools are already well established.

"But for the roughly 25% or so of kids who do transfer from public to private schools we see using a voucher, we see some of the largest academic drops that we've ever seen on any subject in the research community," he said.

The regular legislative session ended with a fight over school vouchers and no pay raise for teachers. Texas is the only state employees did not to get a salary increase.

School choice is top of Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda, but he also told FOX News the session will include border security proposals.

"He can probably get a win on some border things. But based on how I'm kind of reading the tea leaves right now, there's not the political will to pass vouchers in the state of Texas," West said.

The education policy expert says most elite private schools don't want voucher programs. And even with vouchers, the private schools ultimately decide who they will admit.

In announcing the third special session, the governor has added other agenda items to the call as he announced the third special session on Thursday. That includes border security, public safety and legislation that would prohibit private employers from putting COVID-19 vaccination mandates in place.