Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire sparked by controlled burn now 80% contained

A wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake is now 80% contained.

The "Lazy Fire" in Palo Pinto County, 80 miles west of Fort Worth, started last week as a controlled burn that got out of control.

It has since scorched 1,800 acres at the Set Ranch.

Controlled burn sparks 800-acre wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake

One ranch hand was reportedly injured when the fire started and was treated at a hospital. That person is expected to be okay.

Palo Pinto County is under a burn ban. It’s not clear if the controlled burn in this case was authorized.