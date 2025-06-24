Diver finds lost ring in Possum Kingdom Lake

article

The Brief A diver recovered a diamond wedding ring lost in Possum Kingdom Lake. The 1910 heirloom was found by diver Ryan Prigmore after a challenging search. The owner, heartbroken after losing it, expressed immense relief and gratitude for its return.



A diver found a diamond ring that the owner feared was lost forever in Possum Kingdom Lake.

What Happened:

On Friday, Jack O'Lynn Page was visiting North Texas with her son's baseball team and went to the Sandy Beach area of Possum Kingdom.

At one point, Page realized her wedding ring had come off and fell into the lake.

The baseball team, parents and grandparents searched the area, but couldn't find the ring, which was from 1910.

"I was heartbroken," Page said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Blue Diver Search and Recovery

Blue Diver Search and Recovery was called in to join the search.

Diver Ryan Prigmore was asked to search a 100-foot by 50-foot area.

Prigmore said the search was tough, with high winds making the water rough. After a few hours, he called it quits, but promised to come back.

On Monday, when the water was calmer, he returned and found the missing ring.

What they're saying:

"I was getting thrashed by the waves, but I gave my word that I would be back to keep trying," Prigmore said.

"I am so thankful for him! He didn’t give up on it. I had been preparing myself for the last few days that it was lost, and I wouldn’t see it again. My ring is so special to me and I had no idea how I’d get over this. I’m over the moon knowing it’s coming home to me!" said Page.