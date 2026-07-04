Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal arrive in Dallas ahead of World Cup match

The Brief Portugal has arrived in Dallas ahead of their July 6 Round of 16 match against Spain in the World Cup. The team's arrival includes Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar in search of his first World Cup title. Portugal and Spain will go head-to-head at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6 at 2 p.m. CT.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have touched down in Dallas ahead of their next World Cup match.

Portugal arrives in Dallas

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What we know:

Portugal arrived at Love Field in Dallas around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, ahead of their upcoming World Cup match at Dallas Stadium next week.

Portugal made it to the World Cup's Round of 16 by beating Croatia 2-1 in extra time in the Round of 32.

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A large crowd gathered outside The Adolphus Hotel in Downtown Dallas, where Portugal is staying during their time in Dallas.

Star Cristiano Ronaldo waved to the crowd as he got off the team bus.

Ronaldo's arrival brought out fans of all sorts. FOX 4 spoke to Pablo, who flew in from Spain for the match without a ticket home.

"I hope we're gonna be here until the final!" Pablo said.

Jose Reyes said he's rooting for the USA, but has been a Ronaldo fan since he was young, and jumped at the chance to see him in Dallas.

"I was able to see him!"

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What's next:

Portugal and Iberian rival Spain will play their Round of 16 match at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6, at 2 p.m. CT.

The winner of this match will play either Belgium or the United States in the World Cup quarterfinals in Los Angeles on Friday, July 10 at 2 p.m.