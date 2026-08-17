State Fair of Texas cuts ticket and parking prices for 2026 after fairgoer feedback

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The Brief The State Fair of Texas has announced ticket and parking price cuts for 2026 in response to guest feedback about attendance costs. Highlights include $10 daily admission for children, a $2 reduction on adult tickets, and a $5 drop in official parking fees to $25. The 2026 fair runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 18 at Fair Park in Dallas, with advanced daily tickets going on sale online Sept. 1.



The State Fair of Texas announced ticket and parking price reductions for 2026, including $10 daily admission for children and discounted parking, following guest feedback regarding the overall cost of attendance.

State Fair of Texas ticket prices 2026

The 2026 fair will feature a $2 reduction on all adult daily tickets, capped at $15 Monday through Thursday and $25 on weekends at the gate. Official parking has also been reduced by $5 to $25 per day.

What they're saying:

"Families have always been at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, and every year we listen closely to what our fairgoers tell us about their experience," said Karissa Condoianis, State Fair of Texas senior vice president of public relations. "This year, we are making meaningful changes to admission and parking while continuing to offer the experiences, traditions, and attractions our guests look forward to every fall."

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New pricing structure

By the numbers:

Under the new pricing structure, admission for children ages 3 to 12 will drop to $10 every day of the fair—a $12 reduction on weekends. Admission for all visitors after 5 p.m. will cost $10 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday. Children ages 2 and under remain free.

The non-profit organization will continue offering recurring promotional discounts, including $10 admission on Opening Day for guests who donate two jars of peanut butter to the North Texas Food Bank, $7 "Feed the Need" Wednesday canned food drive tickets, $7 senior Thursdays, and $5 daily discounts for military personnel, first responders, and McDonald's coupon holders.

Digital season passes are priced at $52 online, while commemorative hard card season passes will cost $60 at the gate. Digital Season Passes are available exclusively online at BigTex.com/Tickets.

"Providing greater value does not mean compromising the State Fair experience," said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president, emphasizing that revenues will continue to fund scholarships, agricultural programs, and community initiatives.

The 2026 State Fair of Texas, themed "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies," runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 18 at Fair Park in Dallas. Advanced daily tickets go on sale online Sept. 1.