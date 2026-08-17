Fort Worth's Coyote Drive-In theater to close after 14 years

The Brief The Coyote Drive-In theater in Fort Worth will close permanently this fall. Fort Worth is planning to build new canals and a three-acre park at the site where the theater currently sits. The theater has operated since 2012, and will screen one final movie on Monday, Sept. 7.



A Fort Worth drive-in theater will screen its final movie this fall, closing a 14-year run.

Coyote Drive-In theater to close

What we know:

The Coyote Drive-In theater in Fort Worth will close after Labor Day Weekend. The venue's final day of operation will be Monday, Sept. 7.

The venue says the closure comes as Fort Worth will begin construction of two new canals and a three-acre park where the drive-in theater currently stands.

The Tarrant Regional Water District exercised its right to terminate the drive-in's lease with construction beginning this fall.

The theater opened in 2012.

What they're saying:

"When we opened Coyote Drive-In, we hoped to create more than just a place to watch movies; we wanted to create a place where families and friends could come together and make lasting memories," said Glenn Solomon, Managing Partner of Coyote Drive-In Fort Worth. "We have been incredibly fortunate to be part of the Fort Worth community and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, and we are deeply grateful to the hundreds of thousands of guests who chose to spend their evenings with us over the years."