Dallas weather: Extreme Heat Warning issued as North Texas matches hottest day of 2026

The Brief Temperatures in North Texas hit 106 degrees on Monday, matching the hottest temperature seen in the metroplex in 2026. The intense heat has caused many North Texas counties to be put under an Extreme Heat Warning until Tuesday evening. The FOX 4 weather team forecasts another stretch of hot, hot temperatures this week, with Tuesday and Wednesday also expected to match Monday's high of 106.



North Texas will be placed under an Extreme Heat Warning tomorrow as the region tied its hottest day of the year in 2026 on Monday, with no relief from the heat in sight.

Monday brings record-tying heat for 2026

Local perspective:

Dallas-Fort Worth experienced temperatures as high at 106 degrees on Monday, August 17. It's the seventh consecutive day North Texas has hit a high of over 100 degrees.

Monday's high matches the previous highest temperature the region has seen this year. North Texas hit 106 degrees twice in July.

The last measurable rain in the metroplex was on July 15, when we experienced .07 inches of rain.

In Bonham, temperatures were recorded as high at 109 degrees.

Extreme Heat Warning in DFW

With the extreme heat seen today and expected tomorrow, an Extreme Heat Warning was issued for Dallas County, Tarrant County and several other North Texas counties starting Tuesday at 12 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

A heat advisory is currently in effect for North Texas, which will be overtaken by the Extreme Heat Warning tomorrow afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

A weak frontal boundary stalling north of the Red River on Monday will keep the vast majority of the region dry. Low rain chances—around 10%—are limited strictly to counties along the Red River late Monday afternoon and early evening, with better chances restricted to Oklahoma and areas farther east toward the Arklatex.

A second cold front is projected to move through the area on Friday, but we expect minimal rainfall and only a slight dip in temperatures, with highs still hovering near 101 degrees before high pressure builds back in over the weekend.

Relatively low dew points in the 50s will keep humidity levels down, but the dry air combined with light south-southwesterly winds reaching 10 to 12 mph will elevate fire danger across North Texas throughout the day.

Significant rainfall remains unlikely through the rest of the week as the region continues to navigate the late-summer heatwave.