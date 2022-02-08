Portrait of fallen Dallas police officer unveiled

article

The city of Dallas will remember a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Mitchell Penton’s portrait now hangs in the Dallas Police Northeast Patrol Division in Lake Highlands.

He was hit by a drunken driver while responding to another crash last year. He was only 27.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Penton’s death was a loss for the entire city, not just his department.

"When you say the word hero, I’m not sure everyone understands the sacrifices our men and women make every day, the sacrifices that Mitchell made, the sacrifices that you make and made for him to be here," Chief Garcia said.

Dallas artist James Spurlock painted the portrait to keep Penton’s legacy alive at Northeast Patrol.

The driver accused of hitting Officer Penton is still awaiting trial for intoxication manslaughter.

