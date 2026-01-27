Expand / Collapse search

Ponder ISD student in ICU after snow sledding accident

By
Published  January 27, 2026 4:24pm CST
News
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A Ponder ISD student sustained critical injuries in a snow sledding accident on Monday.
    • The student remains in the ICU, according to Ponder ISD's superintendent.
    • The district has not released the student's name yet.

PONDER, Texas - A Ponder ISD student is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a snow sledding accident.

What we know:

The snow sledding accident happened on Monday.

The student remains in the intensive care unit, according to Ponder ISD superintendent James Hill.

What we don't know:

We do not know the student's name or the extent of the incident.

The Source: Information in this story came from an email from Ponder ISD's superintendent.

NewsWinter WeatherDenton County