Ponder ISD student in ICU after snow sledding accident
PONDER, Texas - A Ponder ISD student is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a snow sledding accident.
What we know:
The snow sledding accident happened on Monday.
The student remains in the intensive care unit, according to Ponder ISD superintendent James Hill.
What we don't know:
We do not know the student's name or the extent of the incident.
The Source: Information in this story came from an email from Ponder ISD's superintendent.