Ponder football player remains in ICU after sledding accident

The Brief Ponder High School senior Caden Nowicki is in intensive care following a sledding accident on Monday. The 17-year-old was reportedly being towed in a kayak by an ATV. The kayak left the roadway and he was ejected. The community is rallying support, with the school district collecting food gift card donations for the Nowicki family.



A Ponder High School senior football player remains in intensive care following a snow sledding accident.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Amyz Hill Road in Ponder, a town in Denton County located about 50 miles northwest of Dallas.

According to a preliminary investigation, an ATV was towing a kayak as a sled. The kayak left the roadway, causing the passenger, 17-year-old Caden Nowicki, to be ejected and crash into a fence.

Nowicki suffered critical injuries and remains in the intensive care unit at Medical City Denton.

The driver and a passenger on the ATV were not hurt.

What they're saying:

In a letter to Ponder ISD parents, Superintendent James Hill described Nowicki as a senior football player.

"Caden is an outstanding young man who is loved by many," Ponder ISD Superintendent James Hil said in a letter to parents. "We ask that you keep Caden, his family, and friends in your fervent prayers and respect their need for privacy during this very difficult time. Our hearts are with them."

Ponder football coach Marcus Schulz also shared a post on social media asking for prayers for his player.

The district is collecting food gift card donations for the family, which can be dropped off at the high school’s front office once classes resume.

What we don't know:

Texas DPS said its investigation is ongoing. It's not yet clear if the driver of the ATV will face any charges.

2nd Frisco teen dies after sledding crash

A second teenager involved in a sledding accident in Frisco has died. Grace Brito's mother confirmed her death on Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old's sled, which was being towed by a Jeep, hit a tree over the weekend. Both she and her best friend, 16-year-old Elizabeth Angle, were hospitalized in critical condition. Angle died shortly after the crash.

Brito's mother said her daughter had just received her driver's license about two months ago. At the time, she chose to become an organ donor.

"We are still here, going through the organ donation process to honor Grace's wishes. She was a selfless person who always wanted to make others smile and happy. God took a good one away far too soon," her mother told FOX 4.