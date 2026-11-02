Dallas County voting locations, wait times & sample ballots

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The Brief The Texas midterm election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Polls in Dallas County will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. FOX 4 News will have live results available online and on TV after the polls close.



Tuesday is election day in Texas!

Voting for the Nov. 3 General and Joint Election runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's where to cast your ballot in Dallas County, and other important things to know before you head to the polls.

Where can I vote in Dallas County?

Dallas County registered voters can vote at any Vote Center within Dallas County.

To find a voting center that's near you, visit the Dallas County Early Voting Center Finder. All voting centers and their addresses are listed in the document below.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.

How long is the wait to vote in Dallas County?

Expected wait times in Dallas County are available online on this Dallas County Voting Center Finder map.

What's on the ballot?

The state's most high profile race involves Ken Paxton (R) and James Talarico (D), who are vying for a spot in the U.S. Senate. Paxton, who has served as Texas Attorney General since 2014, unseated sitting Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Talarico, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, has served in the Texas House since 2018, and defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website. The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth. You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give your poll locations.

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When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Dallas County are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver's License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

License to carry a handgun issued by DPS

Texas election ID card issued by DPS

United States passport (book or card)

United States military ID card with photo

US Certificate of Citizenship or Naturalization with photo

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote. For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. In Texas, polling locations restrict cell phone use.

Can I bring a gun?

No. Only peace officers - on our off duty - can take a handgun into a polling location.

Can I take my phone to vote?

Yes, and no. You cannot use your cell phone, camera, tablet, laptop, sound recorder or any other kind of recording device in the room where voting is happening. You can use electronic devices outside the room, as long as you are not using them to record sound or images. No recording is allowed within 100 feet of a voting station.

Can I wear political clothing?

No. No one is allowed to wear clothing or any similar items related to a candidate, measure, or political party, even if they are not on the ballot. This is enforceable within 100 feet of a polling station. You will be asked to remove or cover up the clothing before entering the building.

Can I bring my child?

Yes, according to Texas Election Code, a child under 18 years old can accompany a parent who is voting.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov . To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here . It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.