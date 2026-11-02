How to watch the election live in Dallas-Fort Worth

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The Brief The 2026 midterm elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Texas. Live election results will be available on FOX 4 after the polls close. FOX 4 will have live news coverage on the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, the Texas governor’s race, and all other local, state, and national elections.



Tuesday is election day and you’ll be able to watch 2026 midterm election coverage from FOX 4 News and FOX Local throughout the day.

What time is the election?

Polls across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

FOX 4 News will have news coverage of the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, the Texas governor’s race, and all other local, state, and national elections at the following times:

Good Day – 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local

The Ten – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local

The Post – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on FOX 4+ and FOX Local

FOX 4 News at Noon – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local

Dallas News Live – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local

Texas Election Live – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on FOX Local

Battleground Texas – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on FOX Local

FOX 4 News – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local

Texas Election Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on FOX Local

FOX 4 News – 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local

Texas Election Live – 11 p.m. to ? on FOX 4 and FOX Local

Live election results will be available after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Get live updates on the balance of power as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the U.S. Senate and Congress.

How to watch the election for free on FOX Local

FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio, and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.

How to watch FOX 4 on Roku

From the Home screen, scroll to "Search" Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Add Channel" to install Select "Go To Channel" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."

How to watch FOX 4 on Amazon FireTV

From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.) Select "Download" to Install Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."

How to watch FOX 4 on Apple TV

Navigate to the App Store Select the magnifying glass to Search by name Enter "FOX LOCAL" Select the Download icon and then click the app to open The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."

How to watch FOX 4 on Google Android TV

Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type "FOX LOCAL" Select "Install" Select "Open" to start watching The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."

How to watch FOX 4 on Vizio TV

Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps." Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL." Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 4."

More ways to watch

If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4122), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1124), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 253), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.