How to watch the election live in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS - Tuesday is election day and you’ll be able to watch 2026 midterm election coverage from FOX 4 News and FOX Local throughout the day.
What time is the election?
Polls across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
FOX 4 News will have news coverage of the U.S. Senate race between Ken Paxton and James Talarico, the Texas governor’s race, and all other local, state, and national elections at the following times:
- Good Day – 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local
- The Ten – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local
- The Post – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on FOX 4+ and FOX Local
- FOX 4 News at Noon – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local
- Dallas News Live – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local
- Texas Election Live – 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on FOX Local
- Battleground Texas – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on FOX Local
- FOX 4 News – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local
- Texas Election Live – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on FOX Local
- FOX 4 News – 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on FOX 4 and FOX Local
- Texas Election Live – 11 p.m. to ? on FOX 4 and FOX Local
Live election results will be available after the polls close at 7 p.m.
Get live updates on the balance of power as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the U.S. Senate and Congress.
How to watch the election for free on FOX Local
FOX 4 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, Vizio, and your phone with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.
With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 4 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.
How to get FOX LOCAL on your phone
FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.
FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.
How to watch FOX 4 on Roku
- From the Home screen, scroll to "Search"
- Enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.)
- Select "Add Channel" to install
- Select "Go To Channel" to start watching
- The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."
How to watch FOX 4 on Amazon FireTV
- From the Home screen, go to the "Find" menu
- In the search bar, enter "FOX LOCAL" (The app should be the first result.)
- Select "Download" to Install
- Select "Open" to start watching
- The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."
How to watch FOX 4 on Apple TV
- Navigate to the App Store
- Select the magnifying glass to Search by name
- Enter "FOX LOCAL"
- Select the Download icon and then click the app to open
- The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."
How to watch FOX 4 on Google Android TV
- Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen.
- Say or type "FOX LOCAL"
- Select "Install"
- Select "Open" to start watching
- The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local station. If not, go to "Select a Different City" and navigate to "FOX 4."
How to watch FOX 4 on Vizio TV
- Press the "home" button on your Vizio TV remote
- Open the navigation sidebar on the left side of the screen. Select "Apps."
- Select "App Search" and search for "FOX LOCAL."
- Download and open the TV app. The app should sense your location and suggest "FOX 4" as your local TV station. If not, go to "Select a different city" and navigate to "FOX 4."
More ways to watch
If you don't have one of the devices listed above, you can watch FOX LOCAL in other ways on your Connected TV. We have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4122), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1124), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 253), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.
You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FOX 4 and FOX One.