Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor.

The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7 percent of voters are still undecided with Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios and Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts each earning 1 percent of the respondents.

Gov. Abbott overwhelmingly leads over O'Rourke among white voters (61% to 32%) and Gen X voters (61% to 33%), while O'Rourke saw greater support among likely Black voters (72% to 15%) and Latino voters (53% to 38%).

Women voters were evenly split among the two candidates, with each earning 45% support.

Abbott and O'Rourke will meet for a debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on Friday, Sept. 30.

O'Rourke's campaign has asked for more town hall-style debates between the two candidates, but Abbott's campaign says the governor will only partake in a single debate.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Race

In the Lieutenant Governor Race the poll show Republican Dan Patrick leading by 6 points over Democrat challenger Mike Collier (49% to 43%).

Eight percent of likely voters did not know who they planned to support in November.

Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza (left) and current AG Ken Paxton (right)

Texas Attorney General Race

In the race for attorney general, current AG Ken Paxton held a 3% advantage over Democrat Rochelle Garza (45% to 42%).

10 percent of likely voters did not know which candidate they would support.

Three percent said they would vote for Libertarian Mark Ash.