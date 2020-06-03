Poll: Biden, Trump in virtual tie in Texas

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are in a virtual tie in Texas, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Trump has a one-point lead over the former vice president, 44-43, a Quinnipiac University poll found.

"Too tight to tell in Texas. As the country confronts chaos and COVID-19, perhaps one of the most important states of all is a toss-up," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy.

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won Texas since 1976, when Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford.

The poll finds Democrats in Texas supporting Biden 90-5 and independents supporting him 45-36. Trump leads among Republicans 87-6.

Both candidates are underwater when it comes to favorability. 38 percent of voters view Biden favorably with 45 percent unfavorable 42 percent of voters view Trump favorably with 50 percent unfavorable.

Trump has a job approval rating in Texas of 45 percent, static from Quinnipiac poll in September 2019.

One other notable finding is the approval rating of incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who has the worst numbers of any politician in the poll. Just 37 percent of voters approve of his job performance with 36 disapproving. Cornyn is up for reelection in the fall. A July runoff will determine his Democratic opponent.