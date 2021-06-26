Police working to identify man stealing from North Texas hospital workers by impersonating them

Carrollton police are looking for a man impersonating hospital workers to steal from them.

Police said he’s hit multiple hospitals in the surrounding area, and the suspect has been doing this for months.

Surveillance video provided by Carrollton police shows a masked man, dressed like other workers inside Carrollton Regional Medical Center, walk through the front door and sanitize his hands, like any other day on the job.

But police said the man does not work for the hospital, and instead, was there to steal from employees.

Multiple surveillance cameras caught the man on video walking around the facility and ducking into a side room.

Police said the thefts started a few months ago, with the suspect taking wallets from healthcare workers.

Investigators said there have been at least three incidents at three separate hospitals, including multiple hospitals in Plano.

"We get reports on these types of incidents all the time," Plano PD Det. Jerry Minton said. "If not every week, at least several times a month, all throughout the year."

Plano police said thefts like this, with someone impersonating employees, are common and it’s not limited to just hospitals.

"They’re trying to fit in, they dress the part. If they’re going to a hospital or medical facility, they’re going to dress in scrubs. If they’re going to a business complex, they’re going to dress in casual business attire," Det. Minton explained.

And with many masked up during the pandemic, police said it’s also harder for investigators.

"It has made identification of the suspects a little bit more difficult, having to rely on other resources instead of just facial appearance," Det. Minton said. "Main thing is if you don’t recognize the person, don’t be ashamed to confront them or ask for their ID badge, or who do you work for."

Advertisement

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to submit a tip to police.