Police: Woman fatally shot in Arlington while man handled gun in 'negligent manner'

article

Arlington police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on the city's north side.

Officers were called out just after 2 a.m., for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Forest Point Drive, near Highway 360.

They found a woman in her 20s who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police detained a man who they said had a relationship with the victim, and was involved in the incident.

They interviewed him at police headquarters.

The initial investigation found that the man may have handled the gun in a “negligent manner.”

No charges have been filed at this time, and the man has been released.

Advertisement

The criminal case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.