Police to escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight

Italy High School will have police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week.

Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the Italy Police Department will follow the team to the game and have officers on the Italy side of the field.

Last Thursday, refs called off the game between Roosevelt and Eastern Hills in the fourth quarter after a large broke out between players on the field. Some fans from the stands made their way down to the field to join in.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt

Dallas ISD told FOX 4 all Roosevelt varsity players will be half-game suspension for their role in the brawl.

"We'll have eligible players from JV move up to the varsity level to play the first half and reinstate the folks from the original varsity squad to finish the game," said Dr. Silvia Salinas, the Executive Director of Athletics for Dallas ISD.

None of the players are expected to face criminal charges.

Italy ISD is encouraging coaches and spectators to show good sportsmanship and for fans to avoid hanging around the field for an extended period of time following the final whistle.

Italy takes on Roosevelt at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sprague Athletic Complex in Dallas.