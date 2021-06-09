Police: Suspect in Plano fatal stabbing refusing to cooperate

article

Plano police arrested the man they said stabbed another man to death outside a shopping mall.

Officers found the victim stabbed several times in the parking lot of the Plano Bazaar, near Jupiter Road and 14th Street.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police said a witness followed the suspect and led officers to him a couple of miles away.

They arrested him but have not yet identified him. He won’t tell detectives his name and is not cooperating, police said.

The motive for the stabbing is still unclear.