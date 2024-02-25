Large police presence at Irving apartment complex

article

Irving police are on scene at an apartment complex Sunday.

Few details have been released, but police said this incident started at about 10 a.m., when they were notified of an aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the apartment complex near N. Belt Line Road and Willow Creek Drive.

A perimeter was set up, and police said they are working to "communicate and locate" the suspect.

There is a large police presence in the area. Police ask the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, but said it’s not Hector Paguada Paguada, who is accused of a double murder last month.

No further details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.