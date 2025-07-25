Expand / Collapse search

Police officer hit by vehicle on I-20 near Hutchins

Updated  July 25, 2025 4:11pm CDT
Dallas
A North Texas police officer was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 20 on Friday afternoon.

    • An off-duty Hawk Cove police officer was hit by a vehicle on I-20 near Dallas on Friday afternoon.
    • It's not yet clear how serious the officer's injuries are.
    • Hawk Cove is in Hunt County, northwest of Dallas near Lake Tawakoni.

DALLAS - A North Texas police officer was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 20 on Friday afternoon.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-20 at Highway 310 near the Hutchins and Dallas border.

The officer is reportedly from Hawk Cove, which is about 60 miles northwest of Dallas in Hunt County, near Lake Tawakoni.

He was off duty but had been working as traffic control for the construction crews in the area.

Both the officer and a second person were taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown.

It’s not clear how serious the officer’s and the second person's injuries are.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and FOX 4 police sources, as well as the SKY 4 helicopter.

