Police officer hit by vehicle on I-20 near Hutchins

The Brief An off-duty Hawk Cove police officer was hit by a vehicle on I-20 near Dallas on Friday afternoon. It's not yet clear how serious the officer's injuries are. Hawk Cove is in Hunt County, northwest of Dallas near Lake Tawakoni.



What we know:

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-20 at Highway 310 near the Hutchins and Dallas border.

The officer is reportedly from Hawk Cove, which is about 60 miles northwest of Dallas in Hunt County, near Lake Tawakoni.

He was off duty but had been working as traffic control for the construction crews in the area.

Both the officer and a second person were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown.

It’s not clear how serious the officer’s and the second person's injuries are.

