Police officer files lawsuit after being shot in face during training

By
Published 
Tarrant County
FOX 4

Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise

Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. (Courtesy: White Settlement Police)

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A police officer in Tarrant County is suing after she was shot during a training exercise last November.

Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was shot in the face at Forest Hill’s David K. Sellars Elementary during an active shooter training drill.

Lina Mino

Mino was blinded in her left eye and suffered a brain injury.

Her lawsuit accuses the training company of failing to check for live ammunition at the simulation.

The training instructor was placed on leave from his job as a Johnson County deputy constable.

The Texas Rangers investigated, but there have been no criminal charges filed against the deputy constable.

Mino's lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages.