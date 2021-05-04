Police: No charges in 4-year-old child’s dog mauling case

article

Fort Worth police said no one will be charged for the death of a 4-year-old girl who was mauled by a dog.

Elayah Brown died on Friday after one of her family’s dogs attacked her in her home in Fort Worth’s Highland Hills neighborhood.

Fort Worth PD’s crimes against children unit determined no crime was committed.

The dog that attacked Brown was euthanized.

