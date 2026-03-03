Dallas police arrest masked man near Ken Paxton's watch party

The Brief A man was arrested Tuesday evening outside the Dallas hotel hosting Attorney General Ken Paxton’s election watch party. Police recovered a large amount of ammunition from a vehicle with no license plates; the suspect was found wearing a mask and camouflage. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.



What we know:

Dallas police said they got a call around p.m. about a suspicious man in the 3000 block of Fairmount Street. Officers arrested him for a traffic violation because his vehicle did not have a license plate.

FOX 4 reporters saw officers collecting ammunition on the hood of the vehicle with no license plates. They also pulled out a large amount of ammunition from the trunk of the vehicle.

They detained a man who was wearing a camouflage hat, mask, and gloves.

No firearms were found, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the man's identity or said whether he will face any additional charges.

Their investigation remains ongoing.