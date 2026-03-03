Dallas police arrest masked man near Ken Paxton's watch party
DALLAS - A man with ammunition in his vehicle was outside the hotel where Ken Paxton’s election watch party will be taking place on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Dallas police said they got a call around p.m. about a suspicious man in the 3000 block of Fairmount Street. Officers arrested him for a traffic violation because his vehicle did not have a license plate.
FOX 4 reporters saw officers collecting ammunition on the hood of the vehicle with no license plates. They also pulled out a large amount of ammunition from the trunk of the vehicle.
They detained a man who was wearing a camouflage hat, mask, and gloves.
No firearms were found, police said.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the man's identity or said whether he will face any additional charges.
Their investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from reporters at the scene.