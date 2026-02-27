Lawsuit: McKinney ISD athletic trainer sexually abused 14-year-old on and off campus

The Brief The family of a 14-year-old student is suing McKinney ISD and former athletic trainer Lindsey Post following allegations of sexual assault and grooming. Post was arrested and charged with two second-degree felonies after authorities reportedly discovered graphic text messages and "outcries" of sexual activity. The suit claims the district failed to protect the minor by allowing her to be alone with Post; McKinney ISD has not yet commented.



A lawsuit has been filed against a former McKinney ISD athletic trainer who was accused of grooming, sending inappropriate messages, and sexually assaulting a student.

The lawsuit also accuses the school district of allowing the 14-year-old victim to be alone with 35-year-old Lindsey Post.

McKinney Athletic Trainer Arrested

The backstory:

Post was arrested last month after police said they received allegations of "inappropriate text messages and/or conduct" between her and a student at McKinney North High School.

She was charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student, both second-degree felonies.

McKinney ISD also placed her on administrative leave because of the investigation. Late Friday, the district informed FOX 4 that Post has since been terminated.

Related article

Dig deeper:

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 reveals the 14-year-old victim’s father uncovered the sexual abuse "after he found sexually explicit messages on [his daughter’s] phone."

Text messages from Post reportedly said, "I miss you, baby," and "I love you, baby." Other messages mentioned in the affidavit were more graphic.

The police document indicates the girl eventually "made multiple outcries of sexual activity that took place between her and [Post] inside [Post’s] vehicle in a neighborhood."

Victim’s Family Sues

What's new:

The victim’s family has since filed a lawsuit against Post and the school district.

The suit accuses Post of grooming and sexually abusing the teenager between November 2025 and January 2026.

It claims Post was "hugging and kissing the child on the lips on school grounds."

The lawsuit alleges McKinney ISD failed the victim in part for creating conditions that allowed the victim to be alone with Post, including not providing a bus to a school event on the day of the first documented assault.

What they're saying:

Paul Herz, an attorney who represents the family, called the case shocking.

"My understanding is that Post repeatedly took this child away from the school and raped this child," he said. "This is one of the worst things that can happen to a child and to a family."

Herz said the least they are hoping for is discouraging schools very heavily from allowing this kind of abuse in their ranks.

The other side:

McKinney ISD released a statement to FOX 4 at 9:12 p.m. Friday, saying their board voted to fire Post on Thursday. They say they continue to work with law enforcement in the investigation. The statement reads, in part:

"The District was notified today of a lawsuit filed on behalf of the victim and the victim’s family. However, since there is now pending litigation, the District is unable to comment on matters that are the subject of the litigation. The District is committed to thoroughly investigating this matter and to transparency as this case develops, within the limits of what the law allows us to share and while maintaining confidentiality for any victim, as outlined by law."