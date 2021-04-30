Fort Worth young girl dies after being mauled by family dog

A young girl in Fort Worth was killed after police say she was mauled by a family dog.

Fort Worth police got the call just after 5 p.m. from a home on Oak Grove Road in Southeast Fort Worth.

Police say a girl was attacked by a family dog in the backyard. She is under the age of 5 and was transported to Cook Children’s.

Animal Control was seen going in and out of the home. There were two dogs that were walked outside of the home and into the animal control unit.

Police would not specify whether or not both dogs were involved in the attack. However, one of the dogs was led back into the home and not taken away by animal control.

Fort Worth police say the crimes against children’s unit has been notified and will investigate the attack.

"Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call." said Chief Neil Noakes.

Police say the sole dog responsible for the attack is in the custody of Fort Worth animal care and control.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the identity, manner and cause of death.