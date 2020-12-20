Police: Man shot, carjacked while waiting for wife to get off work at Dallas restaurant

article

Dallas police are working to find the person who shot and carjacked a man who was reportedly waiting for his wife to get off work Saturday night.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot outside Fito's Tacos, located on Harry Hines Boulevard near Lombardy Lane, waiting for his wife to get off work at the restaurant.

That’s when someone shot him and took off with the vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect remains at-large.