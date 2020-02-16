Police: Man set fire in Fort Worth apartment before being taken into custody

article

Fort Worth police said a man barricaded in an apartment set the unit on fire before he was taken into custody Saturday evening.

Police got the call just before 6 p.m., for a barricaded person at the Villa Del Mar Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail.

According to police, a man inside was threatening to burn down the building, so SWAT was called.

The man, who has not been identified, did set the unit on fire, but was then taken into custody.

He was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No word yet on any possible charges.