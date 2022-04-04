Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man beaten by biker club after accidentally bumping member at Carleton bar

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
biker bar attack(1) article

Persons of interest in the assault

CARLETON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Carleton man was beaten by members of a biker club after he accidentally bumped into one of their members at a bar over the weekend, police said.

The 35-year-old victim was trying to leave Wolf’s Den Bar through the front door Saturday when he bumped a man wearing Iron Coffins Motorcycle Club colors. Other bikers started yelling at him, so the victim left through a side door, police said.

As he was walking away, several Iron Coffins members followed him and started attacking him. He fended off one member and was trying to fend off a second person when more people joined in the attack.

The victim, who has seizures, suffered a head wound and needed 28 staples, police said.

Police released a photo of persons of interest Monday and were able to identify the bikers within hours. They have not been publicly identified. 