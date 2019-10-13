Police make arrest in Fort Worth viral road rage incident

Fort Worth police arrested a woman they say is connected to a road rage incident that was caught on cell phone video last month.

Police say cell phone video recorded 27-year old Quanesha Thompson shouting at another driver near Riverside Drive and Berry Street in south Fort Worth.

When officers arrived, they say Thompson had already left the area.

She was taken into custody Friday on assault charges.

Investigators have not said what led up to the confrontation or how the other vehicle was involved.