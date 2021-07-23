Police investigating fatal shooting outside Tom Thumb in Richardson

article

Richardson police are working to find the person who fatally shot a woman in the parking lot of a Tom Thumb Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about noon, outside the Tom Thumb in the 800 block of W. Arapaho Road.

Investigators found that a man went up to a parked pick-up truck and fire multiple shots, before driving away.

A woman was the only person inside the truck, and later died after being taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the shooter and victim knew each other. They are still working to find the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richardson PD at 972-744-4800.