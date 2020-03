article

Police are working to find the person responsible for a deadly shooting at a Euless townhome Friday night.

Officers responded to the Park Place Townhomes, on Hardwood Road near Fuller and Main Street, just before 9 p.m.

They found 33-year-old Billy Greenidge with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

No further details have been released, and the investigation into this shooting is contuing.