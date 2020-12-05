Police investigating after 2 people found fatally shot inside vehicle in Ennis

article

Ennis police are investigating a double fatal shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m., in the 900 block of S. Marriott Street.

Police got several 911 calls about shots fired, and responding officers found two people dead inside a vehicle.

Witnesses told officers they heard several gunshots.

The two victims have not yet been identified.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 or Ellis County CrimeStoppers at 972-937-7297(PAYS).